Police say missing LSU student's car was left abandoned before wreck on Mississippi River bridge

Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE - Officials with Louisiana State University confirmed Thursday that one of the university's freshman students, Kori Gauthier, was reported missing.

Gauthier's family told WBRZ she was last seen in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, April 6. They believed she may have been involved in a car accident near the Mississippi Bridge around 1 a.m., Wednesday, April 7.

An LSU spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon saying police had determined Gauthier's car was unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle on the bridge.

The family says Gauthier's car was located and impounded, but that she is still missing.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.