Police say Michigan woman used her phone to record her alleged killer's threats moments before he shot her

Kevin Dixon Photo: McComb County Sheriff's Office

MCCOMB COUNTY, MI – Only moments before her death, a Michigan woman used her phone to record footage of her boyfriend allegedly threatening to her and even showing her the bullet that police believe was used to kill her.

According to ABC news, India Mackey was a day away from celebrating her 20th birthday when she was shot to death in a domestic violence dispute.

Police believe Mackey’s boyfriend, 18-year old Kevin Dixon, is responsible for the young woman’s death. According to their reports, Mackey and Dixon were sitting in a parked van outside of Dixon’s home, arguing, when Mackey pulled out her phone and began recording Dixon as he sat in the passenger seat with a handgun and began loading a clip. Police say the phone’s footage reveals Dixon showing her the bullet and threatening to shoot her with it.

In the footage, Dixon is seen wiping his fingerprints off the bullet he’d loaded into the clip and saying, “these big four-five hollow tips gonna eat you up.”

Police believe that shortly after this threat, Dixon shot Mackey.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon as well as felony firearm charges. His mother was also arrested on charges of acting as an accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. Police say Dixon called his mother, allegedly asking her to help him get rid of the murder weapon.

McComb County Prosecutor spoke to the public about Mackey's death, saying, “Please, if you are facing an imminent violent situation, leave the situation immediately and call police. Do not stay and record the incident. It could be the difference between life and death.”