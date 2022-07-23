Latest Weather Blog
Police say man sold drugs out of a portable toilet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police say an undercover drug bust netted an Albuquerque drug dealer who was doing business out of an adult video store's portable toilet.
The Albuquerque Journal reports 22-year-old Aaron Gonzales was arrested in the Pussycat Video store's parking lot on Tuesday and is facing drug-trafficking charges. Andres Plata, an 18-year-old who is accused of leading an undercover officer to Gonzales, also was arrested.
Court documents show Plata, who said he was Gonzales' brother, took the officer to the porta-potty after he asked him for heroin.
The officer ended up buying $10 worth of heroin and $10 worth of methamphetamine as part of the investigation before Gonzales was arrested.
It's not known whether Gonzales or Plata have an attorney.
