Police say man jumped over 12-foot wall twice during chase

9 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 October 28, 2019 11:11 AM October 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot wall twice during a chase before being captured.
  
Montgomery County police said in a press release 56-year-old Steven Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. The Washington Post reports the "startling display of acrobatics" happened Oct. 19 in Silver Spring.
  
An officer with a K-9 tracked down Anderson. Police say he then "jumped over an approximately 12-foot wall," but jumped back over when he encountered more officers on the other side.
  
The newspaper reports the world high-jump record is just over 8-feet (2.4-meters) so it's unlikely Anderson cleared the wall in a single bound. It's unclear how it was climbed.
  
Jail records didn't list an attorney who could comment on Anderson's behalf.
