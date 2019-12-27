Police say deceased man found on front porch of mid-city home was murdered

Body found on front porch of a home near North 18th and Convention Street (Baton Rouge)

BATON ROUGE - As detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department continue to investigate a death that occurred near North 18th and Convention Street, they've announced that the deceased was killed in a homicide.

On Friday morning, just before 11 a.m., an unidentified man was found on the front porch of a home, shot to death.

Both Police Chief Murphy Paul and EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore were on the scene.

This is an active investigation and authorities have yet to release the name of the deceased, and of any suspect(s) involved.

These details will be provided as detectives proceed with their analysis of the case.