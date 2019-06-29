Police say another overnight shooting - this one in Tigerland - tied to possible vehicle break-in

BATON ROUGE - Police said it appeared a man trying to stop someone from breaking into his vehicle at an apartment complex in Tigerland was shot in the arm in one of the shooting incidents late Friday night.

Saturday morning, the victim was recovering after being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police told WBRZ.

Investigators said the 35-year-old male victim may have tried to intervene with the robber and was shot in the parking lot of 4445 Alvin Dark around 11:55 Friday evening.

Police did not reveal any suspects.