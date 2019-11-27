Police say a Sandy Lake resident's burn pile caused a nearby vacant trailer to catch fire

Stormi McCarthy

CATAHOULA PARISH - A Sandy Lake woman has been arrested for starting a burn pile that eventually caused a nearby vacant trailer to catch fire.

Stormi McCarthy, 30, was booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson and fire raising on lands of another.

In the afternoon hours of November 24, the Harrisonburg Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) in determining the origin and cause of a fire located in the 100 block of Maycel Road in Sandy Lake.

After assessing the scene and collecting witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and McCarthy, who was already detained on scene by Catahoula Sheriff’s deputies, was identified as a suspect in the case.

She was then placed under arrest.