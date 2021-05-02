Police: Robbery might have been motive for Walmart parking lot shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a Sunday afternoon shooting in a Walmart parking lot that injured one.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Highland Road store. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. Police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that robbery might have been a motive in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.