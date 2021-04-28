Latest Weather Blog
Police: Robber stabbed to death with scissors in Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND - Police have arrested four people in a fatal armed robbery and home invasion attempt.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives identified five suspects. Antwon Lewis Seymore, 23, Christopher Austin Jr., 20, Seionta Dasheawn Bells, 22, and a 16-year-old have been taken into custody. Another suspect, 26-year-old Devin Mitchell was killed in the incident.
Authorities say the suspects are believed to be linked to local gangs.
On April 12 around 1:00 a.m., two residents were pulling up to their house on E Louisiana Avenue when men opened their car doors and pointed guns in their faces. The victims were forced out of their car and further attacked, according to reports.
The victims broke away from the attackers and ran into their home. Three other family members, including two children, were home at the time. The attackers broke in and continued to beat and pistol-whip the victims, authorities say. Shots were also fired, according to the report.
One of the residents stabbed Mitchell with a pair of scissors during the incident, fatally injuring Mitchell. Three adult victims were also injured in the incident.
Trending News
The suspects are charged on multiple counts, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
-
As the governor eases restrictions, the wedding industry is bouncing back
-
Teenager tried to save six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville...
-
LSU paying Kim Mulkey about $2.5M in her first year as coach;...
-
Six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville Parish