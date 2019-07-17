Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to vehicle that drove into LSU lakes

1 hour 36 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a vehicle that went into the LSU lakes Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along E Lake Shore Drive. The driver appeared to be OK and was seen talking to officers at the scene.

It's unclear was caused the vehicle to crash into the water.

