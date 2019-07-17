Police responding to vehicle that drove into LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a vehicle that went into the LSU lakes Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along E Lake Shore Drive. The driver appeared to be OK and was seen talking to officers at the scene.

#SPLASH: Someone just drove their car into the #LSU Lakes on E Lakeshore Drive... it appears that everyone is okay. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Pa718RxwDU — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 17, 2019

It's unclear was caused the vehicle to crash into the water.