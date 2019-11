Police responding to shooting off Lobdell Boulevard, one woman injured

BATON ROUGE- BRPD is responding to a shooting at an apartment complex off Lobdell Boulevard.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ardendale Oaks Apartments at 2136 Lobdell Boulevard. Officials say a woman was injured in the gunfire, the victim has been transported to a local hospital her injuries are unclear at the time.

There are still few details at the time.