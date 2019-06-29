Police investigating shooting near the Mall of Louisiana, 14-year-old shot in leg

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana that left a 14-year-old girl injured.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police say the gunfire started in the AMC Theatre parking lot where the 14-year-old victim then ran to Dick's Sporting Goods. The girl was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.