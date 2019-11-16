45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to shooting near North Foster Drive, one with life-threatening injuries

Saturday, November 16 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Officials are responding to a shooting off North Foster Drive that left one person injured.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday at 5331 Underwood Avenue. Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are few details at the time.

