Police responding to shooting near Duchess Drive Park

1 hour 39 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 August 30, 2020 2:39 PM August 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are responding to a Sunday afternoon shooting on North Marque Ann Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, received a call around 2 p.m. in regards to a person being shot.

Authorities arrived at the 1800 block of North Marque Ann Drive located near Duchess Drive Park.

When emergency crews arrived the victim was not at the scene and was transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle.

The victim received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their arm and left side, said BRPD.

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

