78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating shooting near I-10; one person hurt

30 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 May 07, 2019 7:43 PM May 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the interstate Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near I-10 and Washington Street.

A BRPD spokesperson tells WBRZ the victim was transported to a local hospital via private transportation, and is in stable condition.

More information will be available as police continue their investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days