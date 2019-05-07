78°
Police investigating shooting near I-10; one person hurt
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the interstate Tuesday night.
The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near I-10 and Washington Street.
A BRPD spokesperson tells WBRZ the victim was transported to a local hospital via private transportation, and is in stable condition.
More information will be available as police continue their investigation.
