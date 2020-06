Two teens reported hurt in double shooting on N Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating reports of two people shot Friday evening.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at food store on N Acadian Thruway near Madison Avenue. Source say the two victims were teenagers.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.