Police responding to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun.
According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
Police were called and the situation is under control.
It is unclear if anyone was arrested.
