Police responding to fatal shooting near North Foster Drive, identifies victim

UPDATE - BRPD Detectives have identified the victim from the shooting Underwood Avenue as 20-year-old Denika Jacobs.

Jacobs was found yesterday afternoon outside her residence suffering from a apparent gunshot wound. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

BATON ROUGE- Officials are responding to a shooting off North Foster Drive that left one woman injured.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday at 5331 Underwood Avenue. Officials say a woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are few details at the time.