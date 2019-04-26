Police responding to deadly crash on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE- State police say they're on the scene of a deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after noon near the intersection of Jefferson and Antioch Road. An LSP spokesperson confirmed the crash involved two vehicles and left at least one person dead.

#BREAKING: .@LAStatePolice responding to a deadly crash on Jefferson Highway.



The crash was reported just after noon near the intersection of Jefferson and Antioch Road. The two-vehicle crash killed at least one person, other injuries unknown at this time. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/HNKPU0yp3I — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) April 26, 2019

There is no word on other injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.