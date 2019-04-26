Police responding to deadly crash on Jefferson Highway

81°
BATON ROUGE- State police say they're on the scene of a deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after noon near the intersection of Jefferson and Antioch Road. An LSP spokesperson confirmed the crash involved two vehicles and left at least one person dead.

There is no word on other injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

