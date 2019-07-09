95°
Police responding to deadly crash involving motorcycle on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near N Eugene. Photos from the scene showed the motorcycle still pinned beneath the 18-wheeler.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
