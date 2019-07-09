Police responding to deadly crash involving motorcycle on Florida Boulevard

94°
Tuesday, July 09 2019

2 hours 1 minute 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 4:53 PM July 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near N Eugene. Photos from the scene showed the motorcycle still pinned beneath the 18-wheeler.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

