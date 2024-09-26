76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to crash involving pedestrian on Magnolia Bridge Road and Greenwell Springs Road

Thursday, September 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - A crash involving a pedestrian took place at Magnolia Bridge Road and Greenwell Springs Road, according to the Central Police Department.

Police referred to the crash as a "major" crash and gave no information on the condition of the pedestrian or anyone else involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

