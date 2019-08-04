78°
Police responding to altercation on Government Street that sent man to hospital

Sunday, August 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating an incident on Government Street that sent one man to the hospital. 

BRPD responded to reports of a stabbing at 501 St. Louis Street Sunday around 5:30 p.m. Once they arrived on scene they say it was a physical altercation that began between three guys that later led to a major assault.

An employee inside Frost Top told WBRZ that a man walked up injured and was transported to a local hospital. Authorities say the man is in stable condition.

As of now, there are few details on the incident this is a developing story. 

