Police responding to a reported shooting on Gus Young

Saturday, March 06 2021
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a reported shooting on the 4500 block of Gus Young Avenue.

Police tells WBRZ that a male victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

We'll keep you updated once more information becomes available. 

