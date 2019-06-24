74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police respond to suspicious 18-wheeler parked outside federal building in Dallas

1 hour 39 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 8:52 AM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WFAA

DALLAS- Authorities are investigating a suspicious 18-wheeler parked near the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas Monday.

The truck prompted officials to close off streets in the area, according to WFAA. Authorities are diverting traffic away from the federal building near Commerce Street and South Griffin Street. 

According to Dallas police, some buildings in the area are being evacuated as a precaution.

No further information was provided.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days