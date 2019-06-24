73°
Police respond to suspicious 18-wheeler parked outside federal building in Dallas
DALLAS- Authorities are investigating a suspicious 18-wheeler parked near the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas Monday.
The truck prompted officials to close off streets in the area, according to WFAA. Authorities are diverting traffic away from the federal building near Commerce Street and South Griffin Street.
According to Dallas police, some buildings in the area are being evacuated as a precaution.
Some buildings in the vicinity are being asked to evacuate for precautionary reasons. Also, please follow the directions of officer in your downtown commute and do not cross those area marked off. It’s for your own safety. pic.twitter.com/3iqjNmGUmi— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 24, 2019
No further information was provided.
