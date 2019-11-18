39°
Police respond to 'shots fired' call, discover gas leak on Tams Drive

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Early Monday morning, reports of gunshots at a Tams Drive location were followed by the discovery of a gas leak on site.

Officials with Baton Rouge Police say officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call in the 10300 block of Tams Drive, around 3:43 a.m. 

Shortly after arriving on scene, they discovered a gas leak in the location.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Entergy were summoned to assist.

As of now, there is no word on whether the incident resulted in injuries.

As authorities proceed with their investigation, more information will be provided.

