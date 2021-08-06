Police respond to shooting off Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE- A Thursday morning shooting incident in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue left one person injured, authorities say.

A representative of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed that a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 3200 block of Canonicus Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available.