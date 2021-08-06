70°
Police respond to shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE- A Thursday morning shooting incident in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue left one person injured, authorities say.
A representative of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed that a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 3200 block of Canonicus Street around 11:30 a.m.
Officials say the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available.
