70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police respond to shooting off Winbourne Avenue

16 hours 39 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 11:41 AM August 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A Thursday morning shooting incident in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue left one person injured, authorities say.

A representative of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed that a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 3200 block of Canonicus Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Trending News

Additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days