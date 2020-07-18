79°
Police respond to shooting at Emmit J. Douglas Park in New Roads

2 hours 7 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 July 18, 2020 9:20 PM July 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ROADS - Police are responding to a person being shot in the neck Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. the New Roads Police Department responded to Emmit J. Douglas Park aka Tenth Street Park located near Bayou Run Drive.

Details are limited at the time. This is a developing story. 

