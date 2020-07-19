79°
Police respond to shooting at Emmit J. Douglas Park in New Roads
NEW ROADS - Police are responding to a person being shot in the neck Saturday night.
Around 8:30 p.m. the New Roads Police Department responded to Emmit J. Douglas Park aka Tenth Street Park located near Bayou Run Drive.
Details are limited at the time. This is a developing story.
