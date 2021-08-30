77°
Police respond to shooting at convenience store near LSU
BATON ROUGE - While addressing the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Monday morning, Baton Rouge Police were also called to the scene of a shooting.
The incident occurred at an LSU-area convenience store within the 2900 block of Nicholson Drive.
Google identifies the store as a 'Save More Market,' situated between Iris Street and West Roosevelt Street.
The business was open when the incident unfolded and police say a "disturbance" occurred just before a shot was fired.
Officers say two people sustained injuries and were rushed to an area hospital.
Additional details related to the shooting will be provided as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
