48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person sustains injuries following shooting on Kansas Street

54 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 December 02, 2019 8:24 AM December 02, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding to a reported shooting in old south Baton Rouge that left one person injured.

Monday morning, around 8:18 a.m., police were sent to the 1900 block of Kansas Street where they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Personnel with Emergency Medical Services brought the injured party to a local hospital for treatment. 

Details related to the circumstances surrounding the incident are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days