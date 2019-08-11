92°
Out-of-State prank call sends police, ambulance rushing to false report of shooting at BR home
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported shooting on 3435 Woodland Ridge Boulevard, near Episcopal High School after a prank call.
Multiple crews arrived on the scene, including EMS. However, authorities did not find a victim.
BRPD says the prank call came from out-of-state.
We will continue to follow up on this story as more information becomes available.
