Police respond to reported shooting early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting within the 2300 block of South Sherwood Forest, near the Red Roof Inn.
Police say the incident did not result in any injuries and that a male suspect is in custody.
Few details have been released regarding the shooting, and this article will be updated as detectives continue to investigate the case.
