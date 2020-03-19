84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police respond to reported shooting early Thursday morning

2 hours 51 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 10:29 AM March 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting within the 2300 block of South Sherwood Forest, near the Red Roof Inn. 

Police say the incident did not result in any injuries and that a male suspect is in custody. 

Few details have been released regarding the shooting, and this article will be updated as detectives continue to investigate the case.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days