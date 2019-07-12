89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex on Prescott Road

Friday, July 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting Friday afternoon on Prescott Road.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. at Greenside Ridge Apartments. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene.

Sources tell WBRZ a woman was shot. The extent of her injuries are still unclear.

We've reached out to police for more information.

