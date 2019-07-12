89°
Police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting Friday afternoon on Prescott Road.
The incident was reported before 2 p.m. at Greenside Ridge Apartments. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene.
Sources tell WBRZ a woman was shot. The extent of her injuries are still unclear.
We've reached out to police for more information.
HAPPENING NOW: BRPD is responding to a shooting at Greenside Ridge Apts. on Prescott. One female shot, no details on condition right now @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/0gQW4O1fGz— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 12, 2019
