Victim critical after shooting at apartment complex on Prescott Road

Friday, July 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting Friday afternoon on Prescott Road.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. at Greenside Ridge Apartments. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene.

Sources tell WBRZ a woman was shot. TShe was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released further details on the shooting at this time.

