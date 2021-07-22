85°
Police respond to Pocahontas Street stabbing Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured Thursday morning when an incident involving two people ended with a stabbing, according to Baton Rouge authorities.
A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that a man was stabbed in his midsection during an early morning incident in the 2200 block of Pochantas Street.
The victim's partner is believed to have stabbed him around 4:17 a.m.
Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
At this time, details related to the incident are scarce.
This article will be updated should authorities provide additional information.
