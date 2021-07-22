85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police respond to Pocahontas Street stabbing Thursday morning

2 hours 25 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, July 22 2021 Jul 22, 2021 July 22, 2021 7:30 AM July 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured Thursday morning when an incident involving two people ended with a stabbing, according to Baton Rouge authorities.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that a man was stabbed in his midsection during an early morning incident in the 2200 block of Pochantas Street.

The victim's partner is believed to have stabbed him around 4:17 a.m.

Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. 

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce.

Trending News

This article will be updated should authorities provide additional information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days