One dead following shooting on Rosenwald Road early Friday morning

1 hour 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 April 10, 2020 5:52 AM April 10, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to a deadly shooting within the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road, in the Scotlandville area. 

Police say they arrived on scene around 4:45 a.m. and officials have confirmed that one person was found dead on arrival. 

At this time, details related to the shooting are limited. 

This article will be updated as investigators continue to respond to the incident. 

