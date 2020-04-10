One dead following shooting on Rosenwald Road early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to a deadly shooting within the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road, in the Scotlandville area.

Police say they arrived on scene around 4:45 a.m. and officials have confirmed that one person was found dead on arrival.

At this time, details related to the shooting are limited.

This article will be updated as investigators continue to respond to the incident.