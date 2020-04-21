Police respond to deadly shooting on Huron Street early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in north Baton Rouge, off Plank Road.

Officials say the shooting left at least one person dead.

Authorities and first responders were dispatched to the 3200 block of Huron Street shortly before 6 a.m.

At this time, the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, as are details related to the identities of those involved.

This article will be updated with additional information as police continue to respond to the deadly incident.