Police respond to early morning shooting in Scotlandville area

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE – Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a shooting was reported in the Scotlandville area, early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Rosenwald Road regarding a shooting.

They say at least one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.