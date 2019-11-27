62°
Police respond to early morning shooting in Scotlandville area
BATON ROUGE – Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a shooting was reported in the Scotlandville area, early Wednesday morning.
Around 4:15 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Rosenwald Road regarding a shooting.
They say at least one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.
