Police respond to early morning shooting in Scotlandville area

4 hours 1 minute 35 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 November 27, 2019 5:33 AM November 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE – Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a shooting was reported in the Scotlandville area, early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Rosenwald Road regarding a shooting.

They say at least one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.

