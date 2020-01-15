70°
Police respond to early morning shooting in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to an early morning shooting on Pocasett Street, which is between Mohican Street and Wyandotte Street, in north Baton Rouge.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, around 3:10 a.m.
At this point, authorities have not revealed the identities of the individuals involved or whether or not anyone was injured.
This report will be updated as police continue to respond to and investigate the shooting.
