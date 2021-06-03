86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Week of violence continues: Person shot, killed on North Marque Ann Drive Thursday

Thursday, June 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a deadly shooting on North Marque Ann Drive Thursday morning.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident occurred within the 1800 block of North Marque Ann Drive shortly before 10:45 a.m. and that at least one person was killed.

At this time, details related to the shooting are few, and more information will be provided as authorities continue to respond to the incident. 

The deadly shooting Thursday before lunch occurred during a crime wave in Baton Rouge.  The victim here is the 5th person this week to be shot and killed since Monday. 

Among the victims in unrelated shootings this week was a toddler, killed in a chaotic shootout Monday night.  Click HERE for the latest stories about the child. 

