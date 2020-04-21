82°
Police: One in custody after deadly shooting on N Acadian Thruway
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Tray Thaggart. Investigators say he was shot and killed during an altercation.
The shooter has been detained for questioning, police say. That person has not been identified.
*****
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in north Baton Rouge, off Plank Road.
Officials say the shooting left at least one person dead.
Authorities and first responders were dispatched to N Acadian Thruway W near Huron Street shortly before 6 a.m.
At this time, the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, as are details related to the identities of those involved.
