Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near N Eugene. Photos from the scene showed the motorcycle still pinned beneath the 18-wheeler.
The coroner was called to the scene.
The identity of the person who died has not been released.
