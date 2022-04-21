83°
Police respond to accident on Highland Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an accident near I-10 on Thursday afternoon.

Sources told WBRZ there was at least one injury in the crash that happened at the intersection of Highland Road and Old Perkins Road.

No further information is currently available.

