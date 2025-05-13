63°
Police respond to a shooting on North 11th Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE-- Baton Rouge police responded to a suspected shooting on North 11th Street near the Elysian Apartments, this happened around 10:30 Monday night.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what lead to the shooting and whether anyone was arrested.
