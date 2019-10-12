67°
Police respond to a church shooting in New Hampshire

Source: Associated Press
By: Associate Press
PELHAM, N.H. (AP) - Police say they've responded to a shooting at a church in New Hampshire but no fatalities have been reported.
  
WMUR-TV reports that Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon said a suspect is in custody.
  
Authorities responded to the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham around 10 a.m. Saturday.
  
Photos of the scene show ambulances, fire and police at the church.
  
The number of people injured is unknown. No other details were available.
  
Pelham is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Concord, New Hampshire's capital. It borders Massachusetts.
  
A memorial service for Luis Garcia was set to be held at the church at noon. His obituary said he was a minister at the church. The 60-year-old was killed earlier this month. A man has been charged in his murder and is jailed.
