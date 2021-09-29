80°
Police request assistance in identifying suspect accused of credit card fraud
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are attempting to identify a suspect accused of stealing a credit card and purchasing $4,500.00 worth of computer equipment from a local business.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual in the pictures above should contact BRPD at (225)389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.
